ISPR releases new song for Youm-e-Istehsal as tribute to Kashmiris

August 2, 2020

Islamabad, August 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on 5th August, the ISPR has released a new song. Through this song a tribute has been paid to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for freedom.

