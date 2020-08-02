Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
ISPR releases new song for Youm-e-Istehsal as tribute to Kashmiris
August 2, 2020
Islamabad, August 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): In connection with Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on 5th August, the ISPR has released a new song. Through this song a tribute has been paid to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for freedom.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner