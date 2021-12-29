IT Minister inaugurates Software Technology Park in Rawalpindi

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haque inaugurated Software Technology Park in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said Software Technology Parks will also be established in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Abbottabad and Mansehra to promote education and employment opportunities for the youth in IT sector.

The Minister highlighted the government’s IT related initiatives in Gilgit-Baltistan where young students benefited from entrepreneurships and have become financially self-reliant. He said there is a need to provide better facilities to the youth like IT parks all across the country. He stressed for enlightening the youth with modern education and trends of information technology.

