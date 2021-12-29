IT Minister inaugurates Software Technology Park in Rawalpindi

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haque inaugurated Software Technology Park in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said Software Technology Parks will also be established in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Abbottabad and Mansehra to promote education and employment opportunities for the youth in IT sector.

The Minister highlighted the government’s IT related initiatives in Gilgit-Baltistan where young students benefited from entrepreneurships and have become financially self-reliant. He said there is a need to provide better facilities to the youth like IT parks all across the country. He stressed for enlightening the youth with modern education and trends of information technology.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

20th meeting of Standing Committee on Climate Change

PPI News Agency

Indian troops launch CASO in Poonch

PPI News Agency

PM’s aide Malik Amin invited to join WEF’s Champions for Nature cohort

PPI News Agency