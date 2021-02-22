IT Skills Survey by P@SHA and IDCJ

Karachi, February 22, 2021 (PPI-OT): The International Development Center of Japan (IDCJ) and Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITES (P@SHA) are jointly conducting an “IT Skills Survey” of Pakistan’s industry through a survey questionnaire (click on this link to access the questionnaire) to identify skills in the following 3 specific areas and their subcategories:

Software Development (Architecture, Design, Patterns, QA/Testing, Software reqts. etc.)

Data Sciences (Data Mining, Architecture Design, BI, Analytics, etc.)

Cloud Management Services (System Analysis, Design, Database, Networks, App Implementation, System Monitoring and Implementation, etc.)

Based on the findings of the survey results, led by P@SHA, IDCJ and JICA will be helping the Japanese investors and businesses to invest or outsource their technical development to Pakistan. They would also be helping with the joint ventures and therefore, the identification of companies in this survey is important in that regard.

A findings’ report of this survey will also be shared with the respondent organizations.

Important note: Capacity building preference will be given to the employees of those organizations who have actively participated in this survey, so please avail this golden opportunity and do not miss out!

Survey Questionnaire Filling Guidelines

Each organization is requested to ensure that this survey questionnaire gets filled by employees belonging to the following tiers and who are working in the areas mentioned above:

Entry/Specialist Level (1-3 years of experience working in either Software Development OR Data Sciences OR Cloud Management Services).

Manager Level (3+ years of experience working in Software Development OR Data Sciences OR Cloud Management Services).

Each questionnaire will not take more than approx. 5 minutes to fill.

For more information, contact:

Secretariat

Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA)

Room 310, 3rd Floor, Business Centre,

Block 6, PECHS, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-35418121, +92-21-36061051, +92-21-32008251

Email: secretariat@pasha.org.pk

