Italian Foreign Minister in Islamabad to hold talks on evolving situation in Afghanistan 

Islamabad, September 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit, to hold talks with Pakistani leadership on evolving situation in Afghanistan. According to a Foreign Office statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Italian will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations will also be part of the parleys.

Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of European Union and multilateral fora. The two sides closely coordinate on the issue of the UN Security Council reforms. Italy is home to one of the largest Pakistani Diasporas in Europe.

