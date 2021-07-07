IUB organize webinar on current Afghanistan situation, withdrawal of NATO forces

BAHAWALPUR: Under the auspices of the Department of Media Studies, a webinar was organized at Islamia University, Bahawalpur on the current situation in Afghanistan, Pak-US relations and the possible withdrawal of NAT0 forces from Afghanistan in the future.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engineer Prof Dr Athar Mehboob said that we have not learned anything from history. On the occasion, Prof Dr Kamran Bukhari, an international observer, said that Pakistan must now emerge from a state of uncertainty. Now is the time to correct the mistakes of the past. We must work for peace in Afghanistan.

On the occasion, Maj Gen (retd) Ijaz Awan outlined the history of Pakistan-US relations and said that Afghanistan’s problems should be in the hands of lazy Afghans and now Pakistan has to look after its national interests in any case.

World-renowned Professor Dr Adil Najam said that now Pakistan should not make its relations with the United States conditional on any other country. Pakistan should increase trade and other issues with the United States and other countries.

Prof Dr Huma Bakai, said that the civil war has started in Afghanistan. Pakistan must maintain a neutral policy to avoid serious problems and put national interests first.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, said that the region was once again going through a critical period and we could no longer afford another war.

After that the Chairman Department of Media Studies Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Abdul Wajid Khan thanked all the guest participants and students, teachers and citizens who participated in the webinar. Associate Lecturer Media Studies Hanan Khan Tareen hosted the webinar.

The webinar was attended by a large number of students, teachers and citizens through internet while Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Paracha, Assistant Prof Dr Syed Owais Gilani, Associate Lecturer Mohammad Bilal Bhatti, Mohammad Reza Majid and Tayyaba Latif and other faculty members were present on behalf of the Department of Media Studies.