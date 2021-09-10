IUB special students receive electric wheelchairs under PM Wheelchair Schemes

BAHAWALPUR: As many as seven special students received electric wheelchairs in the second phase of Prime Minister’s Pakistan Electronic Wheelchair Scheme at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

These electric wheelchairs were distributed at Ghotvi Hall, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The chief guest of the event, Member National Assembly Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani and Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob congratulated the special students who received wheelchairs and paid tribute to their tireless efforts for education. Seeing these children, one can be sure that our country is in strong hands, because if the special children of our country have this passion to move forward, then the rest of the youth of the country will surely play an important role in the development of their country.

On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof Dr Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning, Prof Dr Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty. Of Science, Prof Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Law, Prof Dr Hussain Tahir, Dean Faculty of Computing, Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman Department of Social Work, Prof Dr Moazzam Jamil, Registrar, Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Paracha, Controller of Examinations, Prof Dr Abu Bakar, Treasurer and representatives of civil society were also present.