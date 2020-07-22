Ivanti Announces Ivanti Neurons Platform to Self-Heal, Self-Secure Devices, and Provide Self-Service Automation Bots for Remote Workers

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge, today unveiled Ivanti Neurons™, a new hyper-automation platform that empowers organizations to proactively, predictably and autonomously self-heal and self-secure devices, and self-service end users. Ivanti Neurons augments IT teams with automation bots that detect and resolve issues and security vulnerabilities while improving the accuracy, speed and costs of services IT delivers. Early adopters of the solution have reduced unplanned outages up to 63%, reduced time to deploy security updates by 88%, and resolved up to 80% of endpoint issues before users reported them.*

With this release, Ivanti® is delivering on its vision to address the rapid growth and complexity of devices, data, multi-generational remote workforce, and increasing cyber-security threats with hyper-automation. By helping organizations mature from basic automation to a confluence of hyper-automation powered by deep learning capabilities, Ivanti is delivering a self-healing autonomous edge with contextual, anticipatory and personalized experiences for remote workers.

“As remote becomes the next normal, Ivanti Neurons enables organizations to heal and secure devices and deliver a seamless ‘work from anywhere’ employee experience,” said Nayaki Nayyar, executive vice president and chief product officer, Ivanti. “Always on and always working, Ivanti Neurons enables IT’s desire to ‘shift-left’ with automation bots that autonomously discover, secure and service endpoints at the edge.”

“With Ivanti Neurons we have seen and will continue to see significant savings in asset and warranty management,” said Daniel Bolton, head of technical services at Kingston University. “By proactively monitoring device health, such as battery performance, Ivanti Neurons gives us real-time actionable intelligence, so we can automate or make more informed decisions and keep our users productive.”

The new Ivanti Neurons hyper-automation platform offers multiple capabilities for enterprises:

Ivanti Neurons™ for Edge Intelligence gives IT the ability to query all edge devices using natural language (NLP) and get real-time intelligence across the enterprise in seconds. It provides quick operational awareness, real-time inventory, and security configurations across the edge leveraging sensor-based architecture.

gives IT the ability to query all edge devices using natural language (NLP) and get real-time intelligence across the enterprise in seconds. It provides quick operational awareness, real-time inventory, and security configurations across the edge leveraging sensor-based architecture. Ivanti Neurons™ for Healing offers an army of automation bots to proactively detect, diagnose, and auto-remediate configuration drift issues, performance issues, compliance issues, and security issues for endpoints. Automation of routine tasks paves the way to creating a truly self-healing environment, reducing time, costs, and improving employee experience.

offers an army of automation bots to proactively detect, diagnose, and auto-remediate configuration drift issues, performance issues, compliance issues, and security issues for endpoints. Automation of routine tasks paves the way to creating a truly self-healing environment, reducing time, costs, and improving employee experience. Ivanti Neurons™ for Discovery delivers accurate and actionable asset information in minutes. This provides visibility in real-time using active and passive scanning and third-party connectors. These provide normalized hardware and software inventory data, software usage information and actionable insights to efficiently feed configuration management and asset management databases.

delivers accurate and actionable asset information in minutes. This provides visibility in real-time using active and passive scanning and third-party connectors. These provide normalized hardware and software inventory data, software usage information and actionable insights to efficiently feed configuration management and asset management databases. Ivanti Neurons™ Workspace provides a 360-degree view of devices, users, applications, and services, with real-time data. This allows first-line analysts to resolve issues previously escalated to specialists. User and device views cut complexity, long wait times and high escalation costs, resulting in faster end user resolution and greater productivity.

Ivanti automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service from cloud to edge. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises, in cloud, and at the edge, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

* Customer results are specific to their total environment and experience, of which Ivanti is a part. Individual results may vary based on each customer’s unique environment.

