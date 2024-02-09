Jahangir Tareen, Saad Rafique get poll defeat

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen was defeated by PTI backed independent candidate Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar in NA-149 Multan seat in the general election 2024.

Dogar secured 143,613 votes, defeating Jahangir Khan Tareen obtained 50,166 votes.

Meanwhile, PTI backed independent candidate Latif Khosa secured victory against PML-N candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique in NA-122 Lahore. Khosa got 117,109 votes while Saad Rafique secured 77,907 votes.

Amid a surprising move, Saad Rafique in a message on X (formerly Twitter) congratulated Latif Khosa on his victory. “I wholeheartedly accept my defeat,” he said.