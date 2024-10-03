In a powerful display of solidarity, Shia and Sunni communities in Kashmir came together for a congregational Fateha to pay tribute to Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, martyred by Israel in an airstrike on September 27 in Lebanon.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the widespread observance drew participants from both communities, with the largest gathering at Bemina. Speakers hailed Nasrallah’s supreme sacrifice for the oppressed, noting that Kashmiris draw inspiration from his sacrifice.
Islamic scholar Dr. Sameer Siddiqui emphasized Nasrallah’s commitment to Muslim unity, transcending sectarian divisions. Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari pledged to continue Nasrallah’s mission, while Agha Ruhullah highlighted the global impact of Nasrallah’s assassination, affecting all who stand for truth and justice.