All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has said that illegally detained Hurriyat leaders have dedicated their entire life for the Kashmir cause and better political future of the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said people in Indian occupied territory know it well that Hurriyat leaders, including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Massrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom and Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, are being targeted for their just political stance about the Kashmir dispute.
The leader spent a major part of their life in jails, police stations and interrogation centers for the just cause and resolution of Kashmir dispute.
He also expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the jailed leaders in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, Kot Bhalwal jail and other jails. He said, ‘Instead of being provided medical care, the prisoners are being harassed by baseless charge-sheets.’
He said that the Indian BJP government and its installed LG in IIOJK would not succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement through black laws, brutal tactics and they would continue their struggle for plebiscite till complete success.
The APHC-AJK leader urged the United Nations and world human rights organizations to take notice of the declining health condition of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK and also ensure their early and safe release.