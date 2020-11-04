KARACHI:Balochistan’s left-arm spinner Jalat took ten wickets in the match as Balochistan beat Northern by an innings and 63 runs in the fourth round match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy three-day tournament here at TMC Cricket Ground.

A seven-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Jalat Khan guided Balochistan to an innings and 63 runs win over Northern. Jalat ended the match with figures of 10 for 113 runs.

Hayatullah was other notable performer with the ball, taking three second innings wickets for 50 runs.

Earlier, Northern resuming their second innings on 112 for five, with a deficit of 94 runs, were bowled out for 143 in 54.2 overs. Ziad Khan who resumed his innings from an over-night score of 59, got out to Hayatullah for 81. His innings included six fours and two sixes.

In other matches of the round, Sindh cruised to an eight-wicket win over Southern Punjab, while in a low-scoring game Central Punjab overcame Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last session of the match.

At State Bank Stadium, Abrar Ahmed five-wicket haul and Jahid Ali’s unbeaten half-century helped Sindh to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Southern Punjab.

Right-arm leg-spinner Abrar ended with match figures of eight for 87.

Southern Punjab resuming their second innings on 149 for seven, could add only 18 runs to the tally before getting all out for 167 in 55.5 overs.

In reply, Sindh chased down the 145-run target in 38.1 overs for the loss of two wickets. Jahid top-scored with an unbeaten 113-ball 55, laced with eight fours, while Danish Aziz was other unbeaten batsman with 36 from 34 balls, hitting four fours and a six. Saad Khan (41 off42 balls) and Shehzar Mohammad (7 off 40 balls) were the batsmen to be dismissed.

In other events of the match, Sindh’s Ghulam Mudassar was replaced by fast bowler Adeel Malik as a concussion replacement. Adeel took the field on the third day of the match.

In a low-scoring game, Central Punjab overcame Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 35 runs, as 12 wickets fell in the day at KCCA Stadium.

Resuming their second innings on 202 for eight, Central Punjab were dismissed for 231 in 95.5 overs. Bilawal Iqbal scored an unbeaten 55 runs from 124 balls, hitting five fours and a six.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Afridi took four wickets for 72, while Mohammad Wasim Jr grabbed three wickets for 45 runs.

Chasing 237 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 201 in the 57th over. Musadiq Ahmed top-scored with an 86-ball 70, hitting seven boundaries and a six. Mehran Ibrahim was other notable run-getter with 43 from 52 balls.

For Central Punjab, Kamran Afzal took four wickets for 83 and finished with match figures of nine for 132. Bilawal Iqbal and Mohammad Ali took two wickets apiece.