Jam Ikramullah Dharejo says that selected government conducting childish acts

August 16, 2020

Karachi, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption, Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Sindh Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said Sunday that repeated attacks on Sindh were clear evidence of prejudice. “Sindh is asking for nothing but its legitimate rights, while the incompetent selected government is doing nothing but childish acts,” he said while visiting different areas of Ghotki and meeting various delegations. Dharejo reached Adilpur and offered Fateha over the demise of Tajuddin Kalor’s brother. He also attended the marriage ceremony of nephews of Hafiz Ahmed Muhammad Chachar in Ghotki.

He further said that the incompetent selected federal rulers had made the lives of the people miserable due to their incompetence. The rulers are doing nothing but making empty claims. He said that repeated attacks on Sindh were clear evidence of prejudice. The province that gave birth to Pakistan today has a sense of deprivation. The minister said that Sindh was asking for nothing but its legitimate rights but the present federal government had only cultivated the politics of hatred and the selected government was childish. It is doing nothing for the people of Pakistan.

Dharejo said that the Sindh government was being unjustifiably criticized. “Critics should sweep before their own door that how many people of their provinces are earning employment in Sindh.” He was of the opinion that Sindh is the land of Sufis and saints and Sindh is free from prejudice. He was accompanied by a large number of party workers and office-bearers including PPP Ghotki District General Secretary Sikandar Lakho.

