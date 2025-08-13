Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan has announced the launch of a major public rights campaign following a three-day gathering in November. The party claims this gathering will prove to be a ray of hope for the marginalized and victims of injustice.
The Jamaat-e-Islami leadership termed this anticipated movement a direct response to the suppression of democratic principles and violation of citizens’ rights. They vowed that the alleged violations of public rights will no longer be tolerated.
A large number of people are expected to participate in the November gathering, which will serve as a platform for the movement to be launched afterward. The party intends to use this platform to garner public support and formulate its strategy to achieve public rights.