Jamaat-e-Islami will stage a protest outside the Chief Minister’s House against the rising insecurity and banditry in Sindh.
Addressing the Sindh Shura Council, Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Emir Kashif Saeed Shaikh announced the protest, stating that Murad Ali Shah’s government and relevant institutions have failed to maintain law and order and protect citizens and their property. He questioned why the army and Rangers are deployed for collecting electricity, gas, toll tax, and fees from recreational spots instead of dealing with dacoits, tribal clashes, kidnappings for ransom, robberies, and murders. He alleged that the establishment is supporting a corrupt government in Sindh.
The Shura Council, attended by deputy emirs, the general secretary, and other officials, reviewed political, Dawah, organizational, and public affairs, including the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. Shaikh stated that the precarious security situation, banditry, and tribal clashes from Karachi to Kashmore have made life difficult for the public. Public protests and sit-ins in Islamabad have also failed to impact the government.
Despite a peace budget of Rs. 200 billion last year and Rs. 234 billion this year, no improvement is visible. While insecurity prevails throughout the province, Larkana and Sukkur divisions become deserted after nightfall due to fear and terror among the people. Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative business.
Despite 17 years of PPP rule, issues of insecurity, poverty, and urban development remain unresolved. Criticizing the PPP, Shaikh said it seems as if they are offering Sindh’s land, tourist spots, and natural resources for “sale.” He added that merit, law, and the constitution are ignored in favor of a powerful “system.” A little rain inundates cities, and urban infrastructure across Sindh is in ruins. He demanded that the government take corruption-free practical steps, including drainage cleaning, in view of the monsoon forecast.