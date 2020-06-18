Jamali lauds Govt for not imposing any new tax in budget

June 18, 2020

Islamabad, June 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Assembly resumed its session at the parliament house in Islamabad on Thursday with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. At the outset, the house offered fateha for legendary TV and Radio host Tariq Aziz who passed away on Wednesday. The House is now continuing discussion on the budget for next fiscal year.

Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali said coronavirus has adversely affected the economy including exports and tax collection. He appreciated the government for not imposing any new tax in the budget. He asked the government to take steps to address the issue of water shortage in Balochistan.

Participating in the budget debate on Thursday, Naveed Qamar said the government has set unrealistic targets including that of the tax collection and the GDP growth for the next fiscal year. He said the government should fully support the agriculture sector to ensure food security during these difficult times. He said sufficient number of aircraft and other equipment should immediately be procured to confront the threat of locusts. He said apart from building new dams, it is important to invest in water conservation projects.

Mohsin Dawar said the tribal districts should be given their due share in development funds. He said a parliamentary committee should be constituted to investigate into the deforestation carried out in the tribal districts. He said salaries of employees should be enhanced whilst a special risk allowance should be given to the health workers who are playing the frontline soldiers in the fight against COVID-19.

Lal Chand said the federal government has provided Sehat Insaf cards and cash assistance under Ehsaas Program to the people of Tharparkar. He said the Sindh government should also pay attention to address the problems faced by Tharparkar. Khurram Dastagir said the price hike has badly affected different segments of the society. He was also critical of government’s strategy to deal with Covid-19 saying it has led to increase in infections and deaths.

Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel said PTI government presented a balanced budget in the difficult times when the Covid-19 has affected the entire world. He said the previous governments destroyed institutions such as Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA and Pakistan Railways. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a sincere leader who wants to take forward the country. He said the people have given him mandate for five years and he will fulfill the promises made in the elections. He said the opposition parties should do some soul searching before bashing the PTI government.

Amir Haider Khan Hoti appreciated the interest rate cut saying it should be further reduced to four or five percent. He said the Covid-19 situation has badly affected the poor people, hence, allocations for Ehsaas Program should be doubled. He said petroleum levy should be reduced and that relief should also be given to the CNG sector. He suggested the government increase the salaries of employees by at least ten percent.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy against Covid-19 is aimed at protecting the lives and livelihoods. He said it is also the first time that the present government has taken action against the untouchable mafias. He said the world institutions have appreciated the billion tree Tsunami project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He said the ten billion tree tsunami project will also be implemented with the same success to protect the country from the vulnerability of climate change. He said our government has also prepared an electric vehicle policy.

