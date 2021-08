PESHAWAR: Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Monday took oath as Ombudsman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered the oath to the Ombudsman. He expressed his best wishes and felicitated him on assuming a key assignment. The oath taking ceremony was attended by provincial ministers Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Advocate General Peshawar, administrative chiefs and others.