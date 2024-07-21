News Ticker: ﻿FO strongly condemns attack on Pak Consulate in Germany﻿KP Governor emphasizes need for interfaith harmony﻿Pak Army, FC, OGDCL making efforts for welfare of Balochistan’s people﻿Rs105b recovered in campaign against power pilferage﻿Jammu Youth Congress protests Modi’s move to further empower IIOJK Lt Governor﻿India has snatched every right from Kashmiris in IIOJK: APHC﻿LGH becomes 1st public sector hospital to offer advanced breast cancer diagnostics﻿Provincial Disaster Management Authorities warn of flash floodsLongstanding heatwave turns to be a nightmare in Karachi: Investigative ReportRomina lauds UK support for Pakistan Climate actionPakistan desires to strengthen bilateral ties with Oman﻿PM directs to accelerate construction work on ICT IT Park﻿Comprehensive plan prepared to ensure food security: Rana Tanveer﻿Mild earthquake hits IIOJK’s Kishtwar﻿Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women: PM﻿Sardar Attique stresses result-oriented efforts to resolve Kashmir issue﻿Mirwaiz voices concern over arrests in occupied Kashmir﻿Shifting of Chinese industries to Pakistan will improve economy: PM﻿Housing Minister urges provinces, NDMA for prompt monsoon emergency response﻿Int’l Moon day observed﻿CM Punjab orders simplifying solar financing scheme﻿Rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan and KP areas﻿Murad wants 28 KMC air conditioned-CNG buses to be renovated, put on city routes﻿CM says Karachi needs urban flooding control system﻿CM advisor presents posting order to candidates passing SPSC exam﻿MQM-P leaders call on Sindh governor﻿Bangladesh A fight back after Huraira’s double ton and Kamran’s century﻿Farmers block highway against water scarcity﻿One killed, other injured in armed attack in Turbat﻿Beggar woman killed, two others injured in firing near Loralai﻿ICT export remittances surges to US$ 3.223 billion﻿National Conference flays India for marginalizing Kashmiris’ voice﻿At UN, Pakistan expresses commitment to expand CPEC﻿SIFC facilitates Pak-Azerbaijan cooperation agreements﻿President expresses grief over death of Sheila Jackson﻿India deploys more troops in occupied Kashmir﻿PM expresses grief over death of Sheila Jackson Lee﻿Punjab Governor vows to resolve traders’ issues on priority﻿Car Pet Vaccination Campaign launched to protect cattle in Karachi﻿PM welcomes ICJ’s opinion on Israeli atrocities in Palestinian﻿Three new routes of Peoples Bus Service announced for Karachi﻿Construction of new Hub Canal being started: WSC CEOWahab orders improving KMC hospitals’ emergency wards, OPDs, labsPM directs FBR to accelerate work on digitizationPakistan hit hard by climate change as temperature rise alarmingly﻿Nida Dar-led Pakistan gear up for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024﻿Huraira’s unbeaten century puts Shaheens ahead on day one﻿Death anniversary of Saghar Siddiqui observed﻿Pakistan gears up preparations for Youm-Istehsal-Kashmir﻿Pakistan, Sri Lanka to expedite repatriation of prisoners﻿Integrated coordination must to improve law and order in Balochistan: CM Bugti﻿ECP to implement SC decision on reserved seats﻿Young man gunned down in Quetta’s Pushtoonabad area﻿Aleem to bear all expenses for repatriation of Pakistani prisoners stranded in Sri Lanka﻿Govt, TLP to accelerate efforts to support innocent Palestinians﻿ CTD Punjab arrests close associate of Osama bin Laden﻿Many injured by police as Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day﻿UP train accident: Death toll rises to 4, 32 injured﻿Senate Chairman calls for further diversifying Pakistan-Algeria relations﻿Govt attaches great value to cooperation with Huawei: PM﻿ Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support to Kashmiris on all international platforms﻿Security force’s jawan killed in blast﻿Bank Alfalah executives meet BISP head to discuss transparency for beneficiaries﻿Romina lauds UK support for Pakistan Climate action﻿ Home minister, IGP attend funeral prayers of martyred policeman﻿Abu Dhabi Ports Pakistan to invest $250M in Karachi Port﻿Minister Marriyum announces establishment of 5000 registration centers in UCs﻿Finance Minister outlines govt’s economic revival plan﻿CM decides to implement Bilawal’s program to provide free electricity to certain consumers﻿Punjab Governor vows to resolve traders’ issues on priority﻿Jazz secures landmark credit facility to enhance 4G Network﻿KCCI urges govt to revisit, rationalize anti-business taxation measures, energy tariffs﻿Pakistan desires to strengthen bilateral ties with Oman﻿Turkmenistan’s FM paying three day visit to Pakistan from Monday﻿Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack on police checkpost in Mardan﻿Pakistan asks Afghan authorities to take action against terrorist groups﻿Rain, thundershower likely in Sindh: PMD﻿Mobile phone manufacturers calls on FM Aurangzeb﻿Wahab orders improving KMC hospitals’ emergency wards, OPDs, labs﻿CM Murad sets timelines for removing encroachments﻿COAS praises Pakistan-China military cooperation﻿Low to Moderate localised flash, Urban flooding expected in Sindh, Punjab and KP: NDMA﻿MQM leaders call on Sindh governor﻿PBS launches results of 7th Population and Housing Census﻿Pakistan Railways announces fare increase﻿CM to table Balochistan case before Council of Common Interest﻿PPP believe in providing services to people, tells CM Bugti﻿PM directs FBR to accelerate work on digitization﻿KTA calls for budget stimulus package for occupied Kashmir﻿Sindh home minister hails police for ensuring best security during Muharram days﻿Two Kashmiris martyred in Kupwara; massive protest held﻿Pakistan Railways hikes fares﻿Pakistan hit hard by climate change as temperature rise alarmingly﻿Allah Bux posted as AIGP﻿Finance Minister meets Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association’s delegation﻿Punjab Governor holds open court in Rawalpindi﻿Meeting discusses mandate, functions of PSEB﻿Several Congress leaders, activists detained during protest in Jammu﻿Minor boy drowns in pond near Shikarpur﻿NHA restores Zhob highway affected by heavy rains