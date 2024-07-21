Jammu Youth Congress staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Modi government over its decision to grant more powers to the Lt Governor of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of assembly elections.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, chanting slogans against the BJP, the youth activists led by in charge of Youth Congress, Maan Singh Rathore, assembled at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu and tried to take out a march to protest the grant of more powers to the Lt Governor. However, they were stopped by police and dozens of them were later detained and whisked away in a police bus.
‘We are holding this protest for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. You might have seen an order of the Home Ministry, granting more powers to the Lt Governor ahead of the supreme court-set deadline for holding of assembly elections before September 30 in the territory. They want to turn Jammu and Kashmir into Delhi where the LG is virtually running the government instead of the chief minister,’ Rathore said.
The actions of BJP shows that it does not want to restore statehood to the territory, he said, appealing to the people to join protests against granting more powers to LG and restoration of full statehood.