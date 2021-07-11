Japanese Navy ship visits Karachi and conducts naval drills with Pakistan navy

Islamabad, July 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship YUUGIRI visited Karachi port. An impressive reception was arranged by Pakistan Navy to welcome JMSDF ship, wherein senior officials of Pakistan Navy along with Defence Attaché of Japan received the ship. Pakistan Navy and JMSDF enjoy longstanding cordial relations. Both navies have been working together to ensure safe and secure maritime environment in the region.

Ships of both navies are also participating in Maritime Security Operations and have conducted sea exercises at various occasions. Japanese Ship also participated in Ex AMAN-21 held in Pakistani water in February this year. On completion of the port visit, sea exercises were conducted between Pakistan Navy and JMSDF ships covering wide range of naval operations. The exercise was aimed to enhance interoperability and contribute toward international efforts for ensuring maritime security in Indian Ocean Region. Exercise with JMSDF Ship YUUGIRI is a testimony of PN resolve to work towards regional peace and it will further strengthen mutual collaboration between two navies.

