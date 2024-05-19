﻿Japan’s Ambassador calls on CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called on Japan’s Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro on Sunday to discuss strengthening trade, business, and investment ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, Maryam emphasized the importance of educational and cultural exchange between Pakistani and Japanese delegations, aiming to enhance faculty programs for students.

She underscored that mutual cooperation in trade, business, and investment would yield significant benefits for both Pakistan and Japan.

Highlighting the vast investment potential for Japanese companies in Punjab, the Chief Minister pointed out that “Punjab is emerging as a significant consumer market.”

She also emphasized the value of Punjab’s skilled youth population as potential assets for Japanese companies.

In response, Japan’s Ambassador acknowledged the inevitability of people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and Japan to strengthen bilateral ties.

He reiterated Japan’s commitment to its relationship with Pakistan and pledged cooperation with the Punjab government.

The Ambassador noted that eleven Pakistani students were pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees in Japan under the MEXT scholarship program. He highlighted several Japanese projects aimed at public welfare and development currently active in Pakistan.