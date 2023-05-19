Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited to Hold Board Meeting to Discuss Quarterly Accounts and Entitlement Declaration

Karachi, A board meeting has been scheduled for Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited, set to take place on May 26, 2023, in Lahore. The primary agenda of the meeting will be to review the company's quarterly accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023. Additionally, the board will deliberate on the declaration of any entitlement for the period.

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited has announced a closed period from May 19, 2023, to May 26, 2023. During this closed period, no director, CEO, or executive of the company will be permitted to engage in any direct or indirect dealings involving the shares of the company.

This measure ensures transparency and fairness in the decision-making process by preventing any potential conflicts of interest. By imposing the closed period, Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited aims to maintain the integrity of the board meeting discussions and safeguard the interests of all stakeholders.

The board meeting represents a critical juncture for Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited as it assesses the company's financial performance for the first quarter of 2023. The directors will carefully analyze the quarterly accounts to gain insights into the organization's profitability, liquidity, and overall financial health.