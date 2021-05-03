JazzCash Launches All-New Business App for Business Owners

Islamabad, May 03, 2021 (PPI-OT): Aimed at further developing the digital payments ecosystem, Pakistan’s leading fintech, JazzCash, has launched a Business App for its rapidly growing merchant base. Featuring state-of-the-art tools for efficient financial and business management, this app adds to the ease of doing business as small and medium business owners can kick start digital payment acceptance, without the cumbersome bank account registration process.

This all-new platform has been developed to cater to the SME sector, which is yet to realize the full benefits of a digital payments ecosystem, while some amongst them, are not even part of the formal economy. There are millions of SMEs in Pakistan, and only a few thousand accept digital payments making it a predominately cash-based sector.

The JazzCash Business app becomes the command center for these merchants, providing visibility on business performance and automating day-to-day activities. Users can receive payments through QR, reconcile transactions, disburse salaries and make payments for stock procurement.

They can also generate a QR code in real-time and send customizable digital invoices to customers. Going forward, more features will be added to this app, including the option to request a business loan, playing an essential role in driving economic growth.

According to Erwan Gelebart, CEO, JazzCash, “JazzCash aims to cultivate a cashless economy and is committed to introducing innovative products and services that offer faster, more transparent, and secure payment solutions. We identified a need for a one-stop digital solution in the SME sector, which still lacks the tools and resources to adopt digital transformation, and created this business app to manage all their financial requirements.”

“By taking advantage of secure, real-time payments, these businesses will witness higher efficiencies and benefit from a thriving digital ecosystem,” he added. Business owners can self-onboard from anywhere conveniently by registering themselves on the Business App in a few simple steps by providing basic personal and business information, uploading a copy of their CNIC and photograph.

