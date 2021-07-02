JBS Signs Agreement with WALLIX – Global Leader in Access and Identity Cybersecurity Solutions

Karachi, July 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):JBS has announced its partnership with WALLIX – a global leader in access and identity cybersecurity solutions to protect data from unauthorized access to keep the highest level of data confidentiality and prevent cyber frauds. Remote work is increasing in organizations worldwide, creating a need to facilitate secure access to more and more remote users, and making traditional VPN solutions less and less relevant due to their cost and complexity.

Under the partnership agreement, JBS will provide consulting, licensing, implementation, and support for PAM solutions and global access and identity security solutions. JBS would help users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals, and connected objects, from cybersecurity threats affecting all companies today, through Privileged Access Management (PAM).

With an annual growth rate forecasted at 20%, the global PAM (Privileged Account Management) market represents a huge opportunity for VARs, SIs, and MSSPs in the Pakistan channel. “The PAM market is seeing an accelerated growth phase; it presents an outstanding opportunity for our partners. We’re really excited to partner with JBS to make our solutions readily available to organizations in the Pakistani market,” said Afi Hashim, Business Manager, WALLIX Middle East.

“The information stored within business applications and on servers are sensitive and important assets for organizations,” said Wajid Ali Khan, General Manager Services, Jaffer Business Systems. “There is a high risk of data theft and fraud in the current era of remote access and constant cyber threats and organizations need to have IT security solutions specialized in the governance of privileged accounts for Administrators (PAM Solutions).”

“With WALLIX PAM solutions, we have enabled organizations to connect securely from anywhere with secure-by-design capabilities; enabling IT teams to ensure that only the right person can access the right resource for the right purpose,” he added.

With JBS being positioned as the leading independent cybersecurity VAD, and extensive cybersecurity knowledge and experience, the partnership will enable channel VARs and MSSPs to respond to the growing demand for Privileged Account Management, a market expected to reach $3.8 billion in 2021.

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt.) Limited (JBS)

Citi Tower, 33-A, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S,

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi – 75400, Pakistan

UAN: +92-21-111-527-527

Tel: +92-21-34373683 (15-Lines)

Fax: +92-21-34373083

E-mail: jbs@jaffer.com

Website: www.jaffer.com

The post JBS Signs Agreement with WALLIX – Global Leader in Access and Identity Cybersecurity Solutions appeared first on Business News Pakistan.