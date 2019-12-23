JI IOK leader martyred in Indian jail

December 23, 2019

Srinagar, December 23, 2019 (PPI-OT): A detained leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Mohammad Butt, was martyred at Allahabad Jail in Uttar Pradesh, India. Ghulam Mohammad Butt, 65, who was arrested in July this year and was shifted to Allahabad jail in Uttar Pradesh after being booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in July was martyred on Friday night. Ghulam Mohammad Butt, who was son of Mohammad Sultan Butt, was a resident of Kulangam, Handwara.

He was arrested on July 10 by Police Post Chogal and then shifted to Police Station Mattan, Islamabad. Two days later, he was shifted to Allahabad Jail. Butt was also arrested during 2016 uprising and remained in detention for more than six months under PSA. He is survived by his old aged wife, two sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, United Jihad Council Chief, Syed Salahuddin, addressing a meeting in Muzaffarabad said that India was killing detained Kashmiri leaders under a well-thought out plan of Modi led Indian government. He paid rich tributes to martyr, Ghulam Muhammad Butt and said that he was a true champion of the Kashmir cause.

