Breaking
﻿Pakistan Coast Guards captures narcotics
﻿Three shepherds died after drowning in well near Rohri
﻿JI leader flays rising load shedding and inflation
﻿KP intermediate exams commence
﻿NIH warns of Congo fever spread on Eidul Azha eve
﻿Govt helpless before K-electric: Opposition leader
﻿US ambassador visits historic Chaukhandi graveyard in Karachi
Thu. May 23rd, 2024

PPI News Agency

Pakistan Press International

Metropolitan Cities

﻿JI leader flays rising load shedding and inflation

By Newsdesk May23,2024

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday flayed the power outages in the country.

Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, Rehman said: “The entire nation is facing the hardships of inflation and load shedding. The situation has led to the decline of the industry.”

“There is a need to review the agreements of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs),” he added. Rehman lamented: “The people are leaving the country due to frustration considering the current situation.”

“A specific segment of society is also taking the country’s wealth abroad.” JUI-F, PTI discuss common ground for unified struggle to ‘protect’ Constitution

Separately on Wednesday, the JUI-F and PTI discussed common ground for unified struggle to “protect” the constitution.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed: “The parliament has lost its importance and democracy is losing its case while the constitution has expired as it could not provide peace to the common man”.

“We should have one voice on commonality,” hinting that differences between JUI-F and PTI were not less but could be softened.

By Newsdesk

Related Post

Metropolitan Cities

﻿KP intermediate exams commence

Newsdesk May 23, 2024
Metropolitan Cities

﻿NIH warns of Congo fever spread on Eidul Azha eve

Newsdesk May 23, 2024
Metropolitan Cities

﻿Govt helpless before K-electric: Opposition leader

Newsdesk May 23, 2024

Copyright © All rights reserved PPI NEWS AGENCY |