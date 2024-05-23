﻿JI leader flays rising load shedding and inflation

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday flayed the power outages in the country.

Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, Rehman said: “The entire nation is facing the hardships of inflation and load shedding. The situation has led to the decline of the industry.”

“There is a need to review the agreements of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs),” he added. Rehman lamented: “The people are leaving the country due to frustration considering the current situation.”

“A specific segment of society is also taking the country’s wealth abroad.” JUI-F, PTI discuss common ground for unified struggle to ‘protect’ Constitution

Separately on Wednesday, the JUI-F and PTI discussed common ground for unified struggle to “protect” the constitution.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed: “The parliament has lost its importance and democracy is losing its case while the constitution has expired as it could not provide peace to the common man”.

“We should have one voice on commonality,” hinting that differences between JUI-F and PTI were not less but could be softened.