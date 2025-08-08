The provincial leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Balochistan today announced a potential escalation of protests if the government fails to address the region’s concerns.
He stated that if their 8-point charter of demands isn’t implemented within six months, the JI will stage a demonstration outside the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.
During a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, the JI leader emphasized his commitment to highlighting Balochistan”s issues. He recounted the JI”s recent long march from Quetta to Islamabad, which was halted in Lahore. He pledged to engage with other political entities, including the Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, to seek solutions for the region”s challenges.
The JI leader described the hardships faced during the long march, framing it as a necessary sacrifice for the people of Balochistan. He questioned the benefits received by the province from CPEC phases I and II, particularly citing the lack of water in Gwadar.
He also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation, asserting that government control in Balochistan is limited to only four hours per day. His demands include ending alleged military interference in the province, withdrawing the Frontier Corps, recovering missing persons, releasing political detainees, and ceasing alleged political victimization.