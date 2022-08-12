Latest:

Jingxi City Establishes a Cross-border E-commerce Experience Center to Create a New Model of Border Trade

PPI News Agency

NANNING, China, Aug. 11, 2022 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– Recently, Jingxi Cross-border E-commerce Experience Center & Jingxi E-commerce Public Service Center in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was inaugurated. This new model of cross-border e-commerce will help reduce the operation and management costs of cross-border trade enterprises, improve the facilitation level of cross-border trade, and also help Jingxi characteristic agricultural products “go global, expand its markets, and sold globally”.

Caption: Customers are experiencing the “Online Purchasing” in Jingxi Cross-border E-commerce Experience Center.

Deng Peibin, chairman of Guangxi Jingxi Ruitai Food Co., Ltd., said that the company mainly sold Jingxi’s big-fruit hawthorn and other characteristic agricultural products through offline channels in the past. Now, through Jingxi Cross-border E-commerce platform, more products can be sold to the whole world.

According to the data of Jingxi E-commerce Office, in the first half of 2022, the e-commerce transactions in Jingxi continued to improve, with the network sales of rural products of RMB 9,440,000.

Caption: Customers are purchasing goods at Jingxi Cross-border E-commerce Experience

According to the Publicity Department of Jingxi City, Jingxi is located near the China-Vietnam border. Longbang Port is one of China’s national first-class ports. After becoming an international port in 2021, people, goods and vehicles from all over the world can enter or leave the country through Longbang Port. Jingxi Cross-border E-commerce Experience Center will rely on Longbang Port to carry out the construction of public service platforms for cross-border e-commerce and digital border trade, improve the customs clearance efficiency of the port, improve the cross-border shopping experience, optimize the business environment, and boost the economic development of the port.

Source: The Publicity Department of Jingxi City

