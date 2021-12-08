JinkoSolar Signed an 50MW Solar Modules Distribution Agreement with Zonergy Solar Development Pakistan LTD. for 2021 in Pakistan

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On 2nd of December, Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd., (JinkoSolar) – a world-leading quality solar panel manufacturer with Zonergy Solar Development Pakistan LTD – one of the major distributors., reputation of solar energy development company in Pakistan market has signed a strategic cooperation agreement together. The strategic cooperation agreement will allow distributions rights to Zonergy Pakistan in providing its customers with World’s best Solar modules of JinkoSolar in the country. This long-term development partnership between the two global giants will provide the market with finest quality solar power solutions with optimal results.

“Over the Years, the renewable energy sector has witnessed an immense boom in Pakistan and JinkoSolar foresees it as a potential Asian market. We are pleased to announce our partnership with Zonergy which holds the largest market share in terms of Solar and ESS solution in the Asian market. We are thankful to Zonergy for showing their trust in JinkoSolar superior Products for meeting their customers’ requirements and needs. This 50MW distribution agreement is the first step towards long-term partnership between the two best companies in the renewable energy sector in the world”. Mrs. Anita Li, the General Manager of ACPC at JinkoSolar commented.

JinkoSolar’s latest series Tiger Neo N-type ultra-efficiency module series will be widely marketed and distributed in Pakistan in 2022. With the distribution segment of JinkoSolar Tiger Neo N-type series modules, Zonergy will be leading the way to become world-class integrated smart micro grid solution provider.

On this occasion, Zonergy Senior Vice president Mr. Qiu Changbin shared his thoughts” Zonergy offer customized household, Off-grid, Industrial and commercial PV energy storage systems suitable for Pakistan market. In short span, we have extended our franchise network to 50 flagships franchies across Pakistan providing one window solutions for equipment sales, Project design and engineering works shows our commitment towards best quality services in the industry. This collaboration with JinkoSolar will add more value to our wide range of quality products and offer best solar solution to our Household, Commercial and Industrial customers. Zonergy has successfully acquired 30% market share of distributed PV energy storage in Pakistan which make us major player in the market. We are committed to strive for excellence in energy sector and fulfill the Prime Minister visions of CleanGreen Pakistan by providing state-of-the-art renewable solutions to meet the growing energy needs of the country”.

Zonergy is honored to become JinkoSolar distributor in Pakistan and continue its efforts in setting-up the highest standards of excellence in providing best solar solutions in the region. This 50MW distribution agreement paves way for photovoltaic industry growth in Pakistan and increase competition among all players to elevate their products and services quality.