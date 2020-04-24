JKLF reiterates its pledge to continue struggle till success

April 24, 2020

Srinagar, April 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has reiterated its pledge to continue the Kashmir liberation movement nourished by the sacred blood of Kashmiri martyrs to its logical conclusion, against all odds.

The party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the JKLF in its Central Executive Committee meeting, held in Srinagar via video link with Acting Chairman, Abdul Hameed Butt in chair, said that killings, arrests, tortures, restrictions and curbs on media could not suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiris including party leaders and activists.

The participants of the meeting saluted the resolve of the party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and all other illegally detained leaders languishing in different jails of India and the territory. The participants besides the organizational matters also discussed the current situation in occupied Kashmir and the plight of Muhammad Yasin Malik and other detainees.

Mir Sirajuddin and Altaf Hussain Khan in their speeches spoke about the plight of Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shaukat Ahmed Bakhshi, Mushtaq Ajmal Dar, Noor Muhammad Kalwal and hundreds of other Kashmiri prisoners lodged in different Indian jails.

Abdul Hameed Butt in his address strongly condemned the increasing number of coronavirus victims in the territory and the stepped up siege and search operations by India under the guise of coronavirus lockdown.

It was also decided at the meeting that in view of the coronavirus, on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of late Amanullah Khan, the founder and supreme head of JKLF on April 26, collective gatherings would be avoided and members of the organization would organize prayer sessions in their homes for the departed soul.

The JKLF Acting Chairman appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the inhuman Indian behaviour in occupied Kashmir. He urged the party leaders and workers to accelerate their struggle and forge greater unity among their ranks.

The JKLF Central Deputy Chief Organizer, Mir Sirajuddin; Vice Chairman, Khawaja Saifuddin; Vice Chairman, Saleem Haroon; Central Deputy Secretary General, Sajid Siddiqi; Central Secretary Finance, Khawaja Manzoor Ahmed Chishti; Chairman Students Liberation Front, Abdul Rahim Malik Advocate; spokesman, Altaf Hussain Khan; Central Spokesperson, Muhammad Rafiq Dar; and Professor Raja Zafar Khan, Head of Diplomatic Department of JKLF from UK participated in the video link meeting.

