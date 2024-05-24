﻿Journalist Nasrullah Gadani succumbs to wounds in Karachi

Local journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who was seriously injured in a gun attack a few days ago, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Karachi on Friday morning.

Gadani suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district, on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Nasrullah Gadani was going from his home to Mirpur Mathelo Press Club. Armed men in a car opened fire at the journalist at Jarwar Road near Deen Shah and fled from the scene.

Nasrullah Gadani sustained bullet wounds and was carried to Mirpur Mathelo DHQ hospital for medical attendance. He was later shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, for surgery. Gadani was shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

However, he breathed his last on Friday morning.

According to local journalists Gadani, who worked for the Sindhi newspaper and also disseminated his news reports through social media, was known for being a bold journalist for his reports against local feudal lords and political personalities, waderas and government officers.

The journalists’ community has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Nasrullah Gadani.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Mirpur Mathelo based journalist Nasrullah Gadani.

The CM said that the Sindh government shifted Nasrullah from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi by air ambulance but he could not survive.

“I am deeply in grief and sorrow along with Nasrullah’s family and media organisation he is affiliated”, CM added.