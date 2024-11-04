Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns over the mistreatment of journalists under the BJP regime, stating the ruling party is using various tactics to ‘break the morale’ of the media.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Monday, in a post on X, Yadav shared a disturbing video showing a man being beaten and stripped by a group of people, saying that such acts are being used to intimidate journalists.
In his post, Yadav stated, ‘Under BJP rule, journalists are facing extreme measures like threats, physical assault, unwarranted FIRs, and even monthly payments to those who yield to pressure.’ He condemned such actions as attempts to ‘encounter the morale’ of the media and claimed that ‘today’s media says, we don’t want BJP.’ The video prompted widespread discussion and concerns over the safety and freedom of the press in India.