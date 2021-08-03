JS Bank and Emaar Collaborate to provide Home Financing to its customers

Karachi, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):JS Bank, as a leading home financing institution in the banking industry has partnered with Emaar, a prestigious developer brand to provide easy and convenient home financing solutions at flexible markup rates.

This collaboration will allow Emaar’s clientele to opt for the conventional Home financing services offered by JS Bank. The agreement was signed by Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank and Sohail Baig, CEO, Emaar. Also present on location were Atif Salim Malik, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Secured Lending, Zulfiqar Lehri, Distribution Head Consumer Lending and other representatives from JS Bank. Present from Emaar were Muhammad Ali Baig, Muhammad Haris Khan, Bassam Ali Khan and Akif Malik.

Speaking at the occasion, Basir Shamsie said, “This partnership with Emaar will serve as a one window financing solution for potential home buyers. By working directly with developers, we are striving to bring about a much-needed change in the today’s accepted mortgage process by allowing clients to source properties and obtain financing accordingly in a simple and hassle-free process.”

Sharing his thoughts, Sohail Baig, C.E.O Emaar said, “We are pleased to partner with JS Bank to provide home financing product exclusively designed for Emaar Karachi sea front residences. It will unlock financing options for our esteemed customers in current and future projects. We look forward to mutually explore opportunities to provide value added services to our customers.’

JS Bank has taken this step to provide flexible loans to the home buyers of today, making it possible for them to borrow as much as 90% of the property’s value and hence bringing home ownership within the reach of many who would not be able to afford it otherwise.

