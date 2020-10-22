JS Securities Limited – Pakistan Market: Technical Outlook (22-10-2020)

Karachi, October 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): KSE-100 index closed above the 50-DMA; ‘Positive’

The KSE-100 index showed positive movement to close at 41,536 (+579 points). Volumes stood at 661mn shares versus 493mn shares traded previously. The index has closed above the 50-DMA that will now restrict downside at 41,022. Meanwhile, a break above 41,613 (yesterday’s high) will extend the gain towards 42,896. The RSI and the MACD have moved up, supporting a positive view. Investors are recommended to view any downside as an opportunity to ‘Buy’, with risk defined below the 50-DMA. The support and resistance are at 41,124 and 41,780, respectively.

PPL: Upside to continue

Strategy: ‘Buy on dips’ – targeting Rs92.08 and Rs95.84; stoploss at Rs88.00.

ENGRO: Upside likely

Strategy: ‘Buy on dips’ – targeting Rs324.76 and Rs330.87; stoploss at Rs304.39.