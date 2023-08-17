Jubilee Life Insurance to Hold Board Meeting and Observes Closed Period

Karachi, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited has announced its intention to convene a Board of Directors meeting on August 24, 2023, in Karachi. The primary agenda of the meeting is to review and approve the second quarter Financial Statements of the company for the period ending June 30, 2023.

In accordance with Regulation No. 5.9.2 of the Rule book of Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company has established a "Closed Period" from August 18, 2023, to August 24, 2023, inclusive of both days. During this time, as per 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, no Director, CEO, or Executive of the company will be permitted to engage in any share-related transactions.

