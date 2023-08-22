Judicial remand of civil judge’s wife extended in maid torture case

ISLAMABAD:A district and session court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, in the housemaid Rizwana torture case.

Somia is currently in jail after a local court in Islamabad rejected bail petition in the Rizwana torture case last week. Judicial Magistrate Hafeez Ahmed heard the case and extended the judicial remand of Somia.

The 14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.