Judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others extended in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah, and others in the Jinnah House attack case.

Ms Shah, Sanam Javed and others were presented before the ATC judge after their judicial remand expired today. The court while extending their judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to present the accused again on August 26.

Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand.

Police arrested Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case following May 9 protests. Shah had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.