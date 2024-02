ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said his party’s elected members will join assemblies to play their parliamentary role, despite reservations.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad this evening, he said an election defeat was inflicted on his party under a planning and pressure from international anti-Islam forces.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Nawaz Sharif to join hands with him and sit on the opposition benches.