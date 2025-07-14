Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931, terming the date as the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for their faith and nation and emphasized their enduring legacy. He declared that oppression and violence cannot extinguish the pursuit of right and truth.
The minister said that since that tragic day in 1931, Kashmiris have been sacrificing for the freedom of their motherland. He added that the day serves as a reminder to Muslims around the world of the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people for their beliefs. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah affirmed that those who sacrifice for their faith and country will never be forgotten.