PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on the occasion of July 5, said that July 5, 1977, is remembered as a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history when the overthrow of a democratically elected government ushered in an era of dictatorship, leaving behind a legacy of animosity and division that continues to shape the nation’s political, social, and national psyche.
A statement issued on this anniversary called upon citizens to collectively confront the legacy of dictatorship. The appeal emphasized the importance of fostering national unity and bridging the divides created by the pursuit of individual power.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his statement on Twitter, advocated for moving beyond animosity and discord towards a brighter, democratic, and stronger Pakistan. It emphasized the importance of embracing unity, acceptance, and constitutional supremacy to ensure a more peaceful and democratic future for generations to come.