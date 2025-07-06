Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has termed July 5 as the “blackest day” in Pakistan’s history, the day of the ouster of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government in 1977. Memon called the event an “unconstitutional act” against the country’s first elected government by General Zia-ul-Haq.
Memon stated that if Bhutto had remained in power, Pakistan would have been a prosperous, developed, and strong country. He credited Bhutto with initiating Pakistan’s nuclear program, reforms for laborers and farmers, and uniting the Islamic world.
The minister further added that Bhutto’s overthrow was an international conspiracy to thwart Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions and hinder its progress. He argued that the 1977 military coup saw the rise of dictatorship, the suppression of civil liberties, and the weakening of democratic institutions.
Memon emphasized the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to Bhutto’s ideals and its continued struggle for the rights of citizens. He urged the nation to reflect on past mistakes and recommit to Bhutto’s vision of a progressive, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan.