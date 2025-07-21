Trending News: Women’s Cricket Team’s World Cup Preparation Camp Continues in KarachiJUP Convenes High-Level Meeting in Lahore to Address Rising TerrorismImran and wife facing harsh conditions in jail: PTIMQM Still Stuck in Negative Thinking: Sindh Government SpokespersonSuccessful Operation Against Terrorists in Malakand a Significant Achievement: Sindh Chief MinisterKashmir Issue a Struggle for Freedom and Justice That Continues Today: Former AJK PresidentPakistan’s Water Security Faces Dual Threats: Pakistan Economy WatchPresident of Azad Kashmir meets Vice Chairman of Bar CouncilPakistan Air Force’s Splendid Display at Royal International Air TattooBan on Garbage Dumping, Waste Disposal, and Bird Feeding Around Lahore AirportSindh Rescue and Aga Khan Agency Conduct 2-Day Simulation Exercise for Disaster ManagementDrivers Following Traffic Laws Can Prevent Accidents: Karachi MayorBest medical facilities be provided to the injured of Orangi Town incident: Governor SindhFBR Must Stop Harassing the Business Community: PDP10 dilapidated buildings demolished, 22 dilapidated sealed in LahoreSindh allocates Rs 42 billion for universities, expands digital skills programKarachi: 2 Citizens, 3 Police Officials Injured in Firing, Accidents, and Other IncidentsIncreased River Flows Due to Glacier Melt and Rains, Low-Lying Areas at RiskKarachi University’s 33rd Convocation Held – Degrees and Honors Distributed among Graduating StudentsKarachi Chamber’s Call for Shutter-Down Strike; Javed Bilwani Expresses GratitudeHyderabad Chamber Hosts Luncheon in Honor of Sindh Governor, Raises Business ConcernsPakistani Cueist Defeats Indian Rival for World Snooker TitlePakistan Shaheens Begin Training Session in KentHigh-Level Meeting Held to Ensure Strong Pakistan Representation in Global BodiesMuslim World’s Apathy on Israeli Atrocities in Gaza is Deplorable – Hanif TayyabMinister Announces $3 Billion Aquaculture Park To Boost Pakistan’s Blue Economy3 solar parks being built in Sindh, more cheap electricity supply will be possible: Energy MinisterIndia’s oppressive actions have failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ passion for freedom: Speaker National AssemblyDar To Lead Pakistan’s UN Security Council Presidency Events, Visit WashingtonGovernment and people of Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris: Prime Minister of PakistanReligious tolerance will be promoted throughout the country:: Federal Minister for Religious AffairsInternational Community Must Continue to Support Implementation of Colombian Peace Agreement: PakistanDeputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Telephonic ContactPrime Minister Expresses Gratitude as Current Account Surplus Reaches $2.1 BillionAJK President Meets PPP Leader Hassan IbrahimIslamabad Police to Hold Walk Against Growing Drug MenaceCases Registered Against PTI Officials are Political: Insaf Youth Wing Balochistan252-bed Police Hospital Construction Completed in Islamabad, Inauguration in DecemberIslamabad Infrastructure Undergoes Major FaceliftProtest in Larkana Against Killing of 3 People, Including 2 Brothers, by PoliceRoad Accidents in Naushahro Feroze: 3 Dead, 6 Ill from PoisoningYouth injured by stray bullet, robbers flee after Shaheen Force firingKarachi: 2 Members of Bike Lifter Gang Arrested in Central, 3 Stolen Motorcycles RecoveredCrackdown in Punjab: 162 Arrested, 161 Cases Registered, Drugs SeizedPakistani Rupee Falls, US Dollar at PKR 288.60Pakistan Rejects Terrorism Allegations, Seeks Impartial Global Counterterrorism ApproachOver 21,000 Pakistani Languishing In Foreign JailsCapital Development Authority Cracks Down On Illegal Housing Schemes In IslamabadIslamabad Launches Strict Vehicle Emission ChecksPakistan Rejects Terrorism Allegations, Seeks Impartial Global Counterterrorism ApproachGovt Prioritizes Resolution of Chinese Investors’ Concerns in CPEC ProjectsUAE, Pakistan Pledge To Boost Bilateral TiesSharif Mandates Independent Audits for Public ProjectsPM Shehbaz Seeks Easier Agricultural Loans for Small FarmersSenate Abolishes Death Penalty For Public Stripping Of Women, Harboring HijackersIslamabad Launches Strict Vehicle Emission ChecksPIA Flights Resume To UK After Government InterventionNational Assembly Deputy Speaker Mourns Rainstorm Victims, Urges National UnityPakistan, Libya Forge Defense Pact Amidst Regional Security ConcernsSupreme Court Overturns Criticism Of Junior Judge, Stresses Fair ProbeOICCI Calls For Urgent Global Climate ActionThousands Of Pakistanis Languishing In Foreign JailsPakistani Agriculture Graduates Complete Training in ChinaPakistan Denounces Israel’s Attacks On SyriaGovt Works Tirelessly To Ensure Citizen Safety Amidst Heavy Rainfall: NaqviTax Fraud of Rs 700 Billion Threatens Pakistan’s Economy, Tells PBIF chiefSenate Abolishes Death Penalty For Public Stripping Of Women, Harboring Hijackers400% escalation in HIV fatalities, 70% of drug-resistant TB infections report in PakistanGwadar-Gulf Ferry Service Set To Revolutionize Regional ConnectivityJamaat-E-Islami Protests Soaring Prices, Government Inaction In AttockPunjab University Extends Deadline For MPhil, PhD ApplicationsSindh Has Allocated Record Rs 42 Billion for Public Sector Universities, Tells CMGovt To Make Electric Vehicles Accessible To PublicSenate Body Probes Overseas Pakistanis’ Voting Rights ConcernsLibyan Commander Meets Pakistani Counterpart To Discuss Defense CollaborationInsurance Gap Leaves Millions of Pakistani Workers VulnerableDar Seeks Investment Opportunities To Spur Economic GrowthGovt Vows Sustainable Investment and Economic ExpansionNHA Achieves Record Revenue Milestone, Senate BriefedMassive Poppy Crop Destroyed In Joint Operation Near Afghan BorderIslamabad Police Launches Anti-Drug CampaignRape Accused Apprehended In IslamabadSecurity Forces Thwart Suicide Bombing Plot, Apprehend Five At Border MosqueMahrung Baloch Remanded for 15 DaysIslamabad Battles Monsoon Mess, CDA Sanitation Crews Work Round The ClockIslamabad Police Chief Prioritizes Citizen Safety, Modern PolicingCapital Development Authority Cracks Down On Illegal Housing SchemesPacked Schedule Awaits Pakistan Women’s Cricket TeamPakistan Junior Squash Team Heads To Egypt for World ChampionshipsSindh government to organize month-long Independence Day celebrationsMassive Campaign Against Dengue Launched in KarachiMonsoon Tree Plantation Campaign Launched in Khyber PakhtunkhwaAutomatic Weather Stations Installed in Sindh Under UN Green Climate Fund ProjectRising Terrorism Has Made Public Life Miserable: Hanif TayyabPPP Women’s Wing Karachi to Activate Organizational Structure: Shahida RehmaniPAF contingent comprising JF-17 Thunder, C-130 aircraft land at UK airshowChief Justice Pledges Support For Balochistan Legal CommunityRupee Fall, IMF Mandate Force Fuel Price Hike In PakistanSoan River Flooding Traps SixteenJamaat-e-Islami to hold long march to Islamabad for provincial rights