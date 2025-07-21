Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP-Noorani) has called a high-level meeting in Lahore on July 26 to address key national security concerns, including rising terrorism and government restrictions on Islamic laws. The central advisory and executive council, led by President Dr. Sahibzada Abulkhair Muhammad Zubair, will also discuss global Islamic issues, focusing on the Kashmir and Palestine situations in the context of Indian aggression.
The meeting’s agenda includes reviewing the current political, economic, and security situations, both domestically and internationally. Strategies to counter rising terrorism and extremist efforts will be a primary focus. The assembly will also deliberate on religious and national proposals to establish peace, address government shortcomings, and ensure public welfare.
Discussions will encompass controversial laws related to marriage (Nikah), religious education (Madaris), and interest, including restrictions on underage marriage and potential government pressure on Madaris. The continuation of an interest-based financial system will also be reviewed.
The meeting will also formulate JUP’s stance on these matters and devise strategies related to the Kashmir and Palestine issues, demonstrating solidarity with the people of those regions and developing a comprehensive plan against Indian advancements. Internal election committees will be formed at both the provincial and national levels.
JUP spokesman Dr. Younis Danish emphasized the meeting’s importance in refining the organization’s structure and establishing a unified approach, through religious leaders, to address the country’s ideological, economic, and social challenges. A joint declaration outlining JUP’s action plan on national security, justice, the Islamic system, and the collective concerns of the Muslim world will be issued after the meeting.