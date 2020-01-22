Justice continues to elude Gaw Kadal victim families

January 21, 2020

Srinagar, January 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the deadliest Gaw Kadal massacre continues to haunt the families of the victims as they have failed to get justice even 30 years have passed since the tragedy happened. Over 50 people were killed and hundreds others were injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on this day in 1990.

On January 21, 1990, the troops associated with Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had barged into residential houses in Chota Bazar area of Srinagar and molested several women. Thousands of people defying restrictions, imposed by the administration of the then Governor, Jagmohan Malhotra came out on roads and began to march towards the downtown Srinagar via Gaw Kadal.

As people reached the Gaw Kadal Bridge, the men of Central Reserve Police Force opened indiscriminate fire killing more than 50 people. Despite passing of 28 years, no challan was filed against the culprit troopers. The detained Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Zamrooda Habib and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in their separate statements paid homage to the martyrs of Gaw Kadalmassacre on the massacre anniversary.

They termed the Gaw Kadal massacre as the worst example of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the incident was another painful reminder of the huge human cost the Kashmiris pay living under India’s forcible occupation.

