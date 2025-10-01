Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has expressed astonishment over the cancellation of his law degree, questioning the timing of the move after more than three decades.
Speaking to reporters at the Supreme Court on Monday, Justice Jahangiri said, ‘It is surprising that they are cancelling a degree after 34 years. Now, suddenly, after all this time, they remember it is fake? Such a thing has never happened in the history of the world.’
When asked whether he planned to resign, the judge replied briefly, ‘Allah Khair Karega’ (God will take care of it). Later, following the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the IHC order barring him from judicial work, he told journalists that he would resume hearing cases immediately: ‘I will go today and start hearing cases.’
Earlier in the day, a five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, suspended IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar’s interim order that had stopped Justice Jahangiri from judicial duties. The apex court issued notices to the Attorney General’s office and other respondents, allowing Jahangiri to continue work pending further hearings.
During proceedings, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail clarified that the Supreme Court was only reviewing the IHC’s interim order, while the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is set to take up the matter on October 18. Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan raised concerns over procedural issues, asking how a writ petition against Jahangiri had been numbered despite registrar office objections.
Justice Mandokhail further remarked that the Supreme Court had already established that a judge cannot be stopped from performing judicial work. Jahangiri’s counsel also argued that no judge can file a writ against another judge – citing a recent ruling by Justice Mandokhail himself. In response, Justice Mandokhail noted that the facts of that case were different. Following these observations, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow (Tuesday).