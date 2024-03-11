Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Monday took oath as Supreme Court judge here in a simple ceremony.

Chief Justice (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to the newly elevated judge of the apex court. The oath-taking ceremony took place on the presmises of Supreme Court and attended by judges, senior lawyers and court staff.

Justice Afghan has served as chief justice of Balochistan High Court. The Supreme Judicial Council approved his elevation to the apex court.

With the elevation of Justice Afghan, the number of judges in the Supreme Court has risen to 14.