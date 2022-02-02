Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as CJP 

Islamabad, February 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Justice Umar Ata Bandial was sworn in as new Chief Justice of Pakistan today (Wednesday). President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to the new chief justice of the Supreme Court at a ceremony in President House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, services chiefs, judges and members from the legal fraternity attended the oath taking ceremony. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, will be the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan. He has assumed the office of the top judge of the country after retirement of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as chief justice of Pakistan yesterday.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk