K-Electric concerned over mob-attack on its grid station

June 25, 2020

KARACHI:K-Electric strongly condemned attack on its Valika grid station by a mob late Wednesday evening. The power utility urged the law enforcement agencies to take action against the miscreants from a nearby area.

The utility added that such attacks on K-Electric’s properties, offices, field staff and installations could affect the city’s power supply. A spokesman for KE said, “Faults and tripping complaints are high in Kunda infested areas of Karachi where there is a lot of power theft and it causes power interruptions and damage to infrastructure. Utility conducts drives against illegal connections, illegal streetlight switches and the illegal internet and tv cables that are encroached on KE’s network creating power disruptions and posing a major safety hazard.

The spokesperson said, “We need the support of civic agencies and law enforcement agencies for timely action against these safety hazards before the monsoon rains arrive. Power utility appeal for concrete steps in advance, so that citizens’ safety is ensure and serious incidents could be avoided.”

Related Posts