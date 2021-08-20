K-Electric ready to facilitate customers during 9th and 10th Muharram

Karachi, August 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):As part of its plan to facilitate its valued consumers on the occasion of Muharram-ul- Haram, K-Electric has announced that it will undertake all efforts to maintain an uninterrupted supply of power at major locations on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The utility has established Regional Command and Control Centers and positioned resources at the Commissioner of Karachi’s Control Room and at the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell for constant vigilance and monitoring of the electricity situation around-the-clock. Furthermore, the utility has deployed specialized staff at procession routes for rapid response against any emergency situation. KE’s field teams have also been placed on high alert and will be available to rectify any localized fault. The utility also clarified that such power interruptions should not be construed as load-shed.

With respect to preparation, spokesperson KE said, “We have been making our best efforts to exempt areas where Majalis and processions are taking place since the beginning of Muharram and we intend to continue that over the next 2 days as well.”

Cognizant of the presence of COVID-19 and potential forecasts for rain, KE Spokesperson also cautioned consumers to continue taking safety measures to protect themselves and loved ones, stating, “In addition to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, we remind consumers to keep a safe distance from electric infrastructure including poles and substations, especially during processions. In the event of rain, please take shelter indoors and reach out to our customer care channels for any queries or complaints.” KE’s customer care platforms are available 24/7 and include the call center 118, 8119 SMS service, and social media channels.

