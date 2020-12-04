K-Electric to Upgrade Transmission Network in Balochistan Service Area!

Karachi, December 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): As part of its phase-wise plan to transform and improve its entire transmission and distribution network, K-Electric (KE) has planned the upgradation of its existing transmission network from Hub Chowki to Bela Grid. These plans will ensure greater availability and reliability of power through enhancement of transmission capacity from 66 kV to 132 kV of both the grids and transmission lines located in Bela, Uthal and Vinder.

The power utility, which is the sole electricity provider to Karachi and its surrounding areas, continuously invests in all business verticals and this phase-wise rehabilitation and upgrade will also fulfill future load-demand from the area as it continues to grow residentially, as well as industrially.

Secretary Energy, Balochistan Shehryar Taj met Moonis Alvi, CEO of KE, at the power utility’s Head Office to discuss the power utility’s phase-wise upgrade plans. The power utility and the Government Of Balochistan (GoB) also discussed the development of three solar power projects at 50 MW each, located at Bela, Uthal and Vinder. The three projects will be separately developed each as independent power producers (IPP).. KE is pursuing development of these solar projects by running a transparent process under the NEPRA Competitive Bidding Tariff Regulations 2017 whereby the tariff for these projects shall be discovered through a competitive process. The plants are expected to commence commercial operations by summer of 2023.

Moonis Alvi while reiterating KE’s commitment of improving service delivery to its customers, said, “We are committed to the provision of safe and reliable power supply, while also addressing our carbon footprint through induction of renewable and environment friendly sources of electricity. The three renewable energy power plants, once online, will generate affordable and environment-friendly electricity, which will help in the promotion of agriculture and industry, while ensuring a sustainable future.

KE has already invested over PKR 330 Billion across the energy value chain since its privatization with plans to invest another over PKR 260 Billion over the next three years.” KE remains committed to its future planned investments spread across the entire power value-chain subject to required approvals. However, sustainable resolution of the government receivables issue and timely approvals by NEPRA remain critical to the execution of these planned investments.

Shehryar Taj spoke about the impact of the investment on the area and its residents; “This upgradation of power infrastructure will not only positively impact thousands of residents but is also expected to boost socioeconomic activities in and around Uthal, Bela and Vinder. The three 50 MW solar power projects are an indication of the tremendous solar power potential of Balochistan and we look forward to more such public-private partnerships in the future, which will go a long way in the socio-economic uplift of the province and its people.”

