Kaira urges Int’l community to fulfill promises made with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD:In connection with the Youm-e-Istehsaal, a rally was held on the Constitution Avenue here in Islamabad on Saturday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmir people and condemn the Indian illegal steps of 5th August in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The rally led by Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira was taken out from Radio Pakistan Chowk and culminated at D-Chowk. The Secretary Foreign Affairs, the leadership of APHC AJK chapter and people belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally.

They raised full throated slogans in support of Pakistan and the Kashmiri people. They were also carrying banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people and against the Indian oppression. Speaking to the participants of the rally at D-Chowk, Adviser on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people.

He said the Indian occupation forces have been committing oppression and atrocities in the occupied territory over the last seventy-five years but they have failed to weaken the resolve of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. The Adviser reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to Kashmir cause and urged the international community to fulfill the promises made with the Kashmiri people for right to self-determination. Qamar Zaman Kaira said the present government has forcefully raised Kashmir dispute at all the international forums and during bilateral meetings with the leadership of other countries.