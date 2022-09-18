Kalat police claims to have recovered stolen motorcycle

Kalat: Kalat police claimed to have recovered a stolen motorcycle in an operation conducted in Kalat area of Balochistan province on Sunday. Two alleged accused were also arrested during the operation. According to detail, Kalat police recovered 70CD motorcycle, which had been stolen in the precincts of Police Station, Kalat, in an operation conducted in Kalat area of Balochistan.

Two alleged accused namely Raz Muhammad Durrani son of Lal Muhammad Durrani resident of Quetta and Dawood Haroon son of Haroon Rashid Mengal, resident of Gharibabad were also apprehended during the operation.

The alleged accused, along with recovered motorcycle, were shifted to Police Station, Kalat. FIR No. 58/2022 under section 381/A 427-34 PPC was lodged against the alleged accused. Further investigation was being conducted by the investigation staff of Police Station, Kalat.