Kalat, Quetta hit by -8 and -5 degrees Celsius temperatures, respectively

QUETTA: Kalat and Quetta were hit by a record temperature of -8 and -5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to a Pakistan Meteorological Department report, today's recorded Lowest Minimum Temperature in Leh, Kalat, and Kalam was -08 while -05 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Quetta and its surroundings.

The severe cold has badly affected social and business life, compelling people to stay home. Water in pipelines and roads started to freeze as a cold breeze was blowing across Quetta. The majority of Balochistan province’s areas were under the grip of a coldwave.

The weather during the last 24 hours remained rainy with thunderstorms, and heavy snowfall across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northern Punjab, and Balochistan.

Similarly, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan braced for heavy rains and snow. Authorities advised citizens to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay tuned to weather updates from reliable sources.

Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any emergencies arising from the adverse weather conditions.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department report, today's recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures n some parts was as: Leh, Kalat, Kalam -08, Mir Khani, Quetta, Samungli -05, Skardu -04, Zhob -03, Gupis, Bagrote, Hunza and Murree -02.